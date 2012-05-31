Media player
The mystery of Arlene Fraser's fate
Nat Fraser has been found guilty for the second time of murdering his wife Arlene.
He has been sentenced to life in prison for the crime, which judge Lord Bracadale described as "shocking and wicked".
Mrs Fraser was last seen at her home Elgin in 1998. Her body has never been found.
BBC Scotland's Craig Anderson, who has followed the case over the last 14 years, looks back at the enduring mystery of Arlene's fate.
31 May 2012
