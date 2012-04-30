Jane Dolby and Senior Superintendent Tim Jenkins from the Fishermen's Mission
Fishwives Choir is recruiting

The Fishwives Choir hopes to recruit fisherman's wives and girlfriends from all over the UK.

They are in the early stages but already a handful of Scots have signed up.

The plan is to release a single in aid of the Fishermen's Mission which supports the families of those lost at sea.

Jane Dolby had the idea. Her husband Colin was a trawlerman who died at sea when his fishing boat was caught in a storm three years ago.

