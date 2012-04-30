Fishwives Choir is recruiting

Video

The Fishwives Choir hopes to recruit fisherman's wives and girlfriends from all over the UK.

They are in the early stages but already a handful of Scots have signed up.

The plan is to release a single in aid of the Fishermen's Mission which supports the families of those lost at sea.

Jane Dolby had the idea. Her husband Colin was a trawlerman who died at sea when his fishing boat was caught in a storm three years ago.