Fishwives Choir is recruiting
The Fishwives Choir hopes to recruit fisherman's wives and girlfriends from all over the UK.
They are in the early stages but already a handful of Scots have signed up.
The plan is to release a single in aid of the Fishermen's Mission which supports the families of those lost at sea.
Jane Dolby had the idea. Her husband Colin was a trawlerman who died at sea when his fishing boat was caught in a storm three years ago.
30 Apr 2012
