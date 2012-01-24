A room inside the new eating disorders unit at St John's Hospital
Video

New unit tackles eating disorders

Eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia are nearly as common as depression but getting the right help can be extremely difficult.

A new specialist unit has officially opened in Livingston to help the most acute cases.

The South East Scotland Regional Eating Disorders Unit is part of St John's Hospital.

