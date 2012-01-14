Media player
Robert Burns 'died broke'
Businessman Clark McGinn has been researching Burns's life and has turned up new evidence about his last days.
He told BBC Scotland's Newsweek, the final days were spent in penury and despair at the mess in which he had left his family.
14 Jan 2012
