Video

Many people around the world now climb for sport.

Where did it begin? Who were the first people to climb, not just because they had to, but for the sheer fun of it?

A BBC documentary has revealed a team of young Scots climbed across to the Stack of Handa, along the Sutherland coast, 140 years ago.

The feat is thought to have been the first of its kind.

Watch The First Great Climb on BBC Two Scotland on Tuesday 22 November at 22:35 (GMT).