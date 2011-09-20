Media player
Domestic violence rise after Old Firm game
Groups dealing with victims of domestic violence say they have been overwhelmed by the number of cases reported after the Old Firm game.
The total was more than double what the police would expect in a normal weekend.
The number of incidents was also well up on an average weekend when Rangers and Celtic play each other.
20 Sep 2011
