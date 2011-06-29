Graduates
£9,000 tuition fee charge for non-Scottish students

Scottish universities will be able to charge annual fees of up to £9,000 for students coming to study from other parts of the UK, under new plans.

Mike Russell, the Scottish Education Secretary, outlined proposals to allow higher education institutions to set their own fees, which would be capped.

Glenn Campbell reports.

  • 29 Jun 2011
