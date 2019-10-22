'Get Brexit done and move our country on'

Media player
PM tells Commons to back his deal to avoid no deal
The Prime Minister has urged MPs to vote for his new Brexit deal, so the government can stop no deal preparations and the country can "move on".
His statement was made at the opening of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill at second reading and ahead of a crucial vote on a three day Parliamentary timetable for the bill.
22 Oct 2019
