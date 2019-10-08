Starmer: PM 'descending into Brexit blame game'

Video

Sir Keir Starmer has accused the government of "descending into a reckless blame game" with the EU over its latest Brexit plans.

Speaking in the Commons, the shadow Brexit secretary said Downing Street had "put forward proposals that were designed to fail".

He criticised an anonymous briefing from No 10 of a telephone call between Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, telling MPs the PM "never takes responsibility for his own actions".