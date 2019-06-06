Bercow quashes proroguing Parliament plan
John Bercow: Proroguing Parliament 'not going to happen'

Speaker of the Commons John Bercow has said the idea of the parliamentary session ending in order to force through a “no-deal Brexit” is “simply not going to happen” and that that was “so blindingly obvious it almost doesn’t need to be stated".

His comments come after it was reported Conservative leadership candidate Dominic Raab refused to rule out proroguing Parliament ahead of the Brexit date, at a leadership hustings.

  • 06 Jun 2019