Esther McVey: Tories 'have broken trust' of Leave voters
Former cabinet minister Esther McVey says the Conservatives have "broken the trust" of people who voted to leave the European Union.
Ms McVey, who quit as work and pensions secretary last November in protest at the PM's Brexit deal, told reporters that delivering Brexit was "essential".
The Leave-supporting MP was speaking at an event to launch Blue Collar Conservatism, a Tory campaign group aiming to target "working people".
20 May 2019
