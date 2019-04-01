Rees-Mogg defends German tweet in Commons

Video

Jacob Rees-Mogg defends his decision to share a speech on social media by the co-leader of Germany's Alternative for Germany (AfD), said by its critics to be a far-right organisation.

Pressed to apologise in the Commons by Labour MP Wes Streeting, the Tory Brexiteer says it is not unusual for politicians to quote from speeches in Parliaments of friendly countries.

Referring to material on Twitter is "not necessarily" the same as endorsing it, he says, urging his opponent not to jump to "weird conclusions".