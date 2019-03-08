Lord Prescott's Gordon Brown impression

Media player
Lord Prescott does an impression of Gordon Brown
Speaking to the "Conversations" programme on BBC Parliament, former deputy prime minister Lord Prescott does an impression of Gordon Brown, in characteristically blunt style.
You can watch the full interview on BBC Parliament at 20.00 GMT on Sunday 10 March.
08 Mar 2019
