Video

The Leader of the Commons, Andrea Leadsom, says she is "confident" she will be able to update MPs about "important Brexit legislation" shortly.

She told MPs she would "make sure the House can make swift progress in a matter of weeks not months in preparing for our new relationship with our friends and neighbours in the EU".

The government has not announced the date the EU Withdrawal Bill will return to the Commons, after it suffered 15 defeats in the House of Lords.