Miliband joins clamour for Corbyn resignation
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ed Miliband calls for Jeremy Corbyn to stand down

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband has joined the calls for Jeremy Corbyn to resign.

Mr Miliband told presenter Martha Kearney on The World At One: "I've reluctantly reached a conclusion that his position is untenable."

  • 29 Jun 2016
Go to next video: 'For heaven's sake man, go!'