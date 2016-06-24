Boris Johnson: Speech in full
Boris Johnson on EU vote: Speech in full

Boris Johnson of the Vote Leave campaign has said the British people have "have spoken up for democracy" by voting to quit the European Union.

In his address, he also paid tribute to Prime Minister David Cameron, saying it was "sad" he had decided to step down.

  24 Jun 2016
