Arif Ansari at Manchester Town Hall
EU referendum: Behind the scenes at the national count

The national result of the UK's referendum on whether to leave or remain in the European Union will be declared in Manchester on Friday.

It will be announced by chief counting officer Jenny Watson after votes are totted up at 382 local centres across the UK.

BBC North West Tonight political editor Arif Ansari went behind the scenes ahead of the count at Manchester Town Hall.

  • 23 Jun 2016