The boss of the Premier League Richard Scudamore says both he and its 20 member clubs believe Britain should remain in the European Union.

Mr Scudamore said the success of the Premier League was based on being open to the world and criticised the view that Britain could leave the EU to try and "take control of its own destiny".

He told 5 live's Wake Up to Money: "That doesn't seem to sit very well when you travel the world like we do being welcomed because of the fact that we are open for business, open for discussion, and open for cooperation."