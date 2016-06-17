Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
EU referendum: Why the European Union is like a ratatouille
When the EU started it wasn't called the EU and there were only six members. Since then the mixture of countries has grown and their populations have mingled. You might choose to see it as a ratatouille...
Video produced by Alvaro A Ricciardelli and Estelle Doyle
-
17 Jun 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-eu-referendum-36538582/eu-referendum-why-the-european-union-is-like-a-ratatouilleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window