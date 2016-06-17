Media player
EU referendum: What makes Brussels like a sponge cake?
Brussels, the capital of Belgium, is also a shorthand term for the governmental engine that drives the European Union. You might choose to think of it as a giant sponge cake.
Video produced by Alvaro A Ricciardelli and Estelle Doyle
17 Jun 2016
