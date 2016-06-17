Schengen pizza
EU referendum: Why border control in Europe is like a pizza

Schengen is the name of an agreement between some European countries that means people can travel from one to another without a passport. But it's also a little bit like a pizza...

Video produced by Alvaro A Ricciardelli and Estelle Doyle

  • 17 Jun 2016
