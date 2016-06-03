The head of JP Morgan, one of the world's biggest banks, has said that a vote to leave the European Union would be a terrible deal for the British economy.

Jamie Dimon warned that coming out of the EU could force his company to cut possibly thousands of UK jobs and move them instead into the rest of Europe.

The Leave campaign has responded, claiming that the real danger to the economy is unsubstantiated and illogical threats.

The BBC's Simon Jack reports.