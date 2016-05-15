Media player
Boris Johnson makes EU and Hitler comparison
The ambition of EU leaders to create a single European state has been compared to the aims of Adolf Hitler by the Vote Leave campaigner Boris Johnson.
In a newspaper article, Mr Johnson said both the Nazi leader and the current EU shared similar goals, but today's politicians were getting there by stealth rather than force.
Carole Walker reports.
15 May 2016
