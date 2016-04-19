Video

The European Union is "bad for our business" the founder and chairman of the British pub chain JD Wetherspoon, Tim Martin has told BBC HARDtalk.

A member of the official campaign group Vote Leave, Mr Martin said there would be "far more uncertainty" if the UK chose to stay in the EU in the referendum to be held on 23 June.

