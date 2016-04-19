Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wetherspoon's Tim Martin: EU 'bad for our business'
The European Union is "bad for our business" the founder and chairman of the British pub chain JD Wetherspoon, Tim Martin has told BBC HARDtalk.
A member of the official campaign group Vote Leave, Mr Martin said there would be "far more uncertainty" if the UK chose to stay in the EU in the referendum to be held on 23 June.
Watch the full interview on BBC News Channel on Tuesday 19 and Wednesday 20 April 2016 and BBC World News on Wednesday 20 April 2016.
-
19 Apr 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-eu-referendum-36084866/wetherspoon-s-tim-martin-eu-bad-for-our-businessRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window