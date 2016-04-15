EU referendum: What is it?

Video

What is the EU referendum?

On the 23rd of June, the whole of the UK will vote on whether to continue being part of the European Union.

Voters will be asked just one question:

"Should the United Kingdom remain a member of the European Union or leave the European Union?"

The referendum will be organised just like a general or local election - those who are registered will be able to cast their votes at polling stations or by post.

We've had a referendum like this before - in 1975 we voted to stay in what was then the European Economic Community.

This referendum is happening because David Cameron promised to hold one if the Conservatives won the last election.

Before announcing a date, the Prime Minister negotiated with other European leaders to get some changes to Britain's relationship with the EU.

Jonny Dymond explains.