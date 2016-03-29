Media player
EU Referendum: Why is it happening?
On the 23 June, the UK will vote on whether it wants to leave or remain in the European Union.
Naturally, you have a lot of questions you want answered before you make this big decision.
Some of them are answered in this short video.
29 Mar 2016
