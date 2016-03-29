EU Referendum: Why is it happening?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

EU Referendum: Why is it happening?

On the 23 June, the UK will vote on whether it wants to leave or remain in the European Union.

Naturally, you have a lot of questions you want answered before you make this big decision.

Some of them are answered in this short video.

  • 29 Mar 2016
Go to next video: EU Referendum: Questions you asked BBC