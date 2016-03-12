Justice Secretary Michael Gove
Video

Michael Gove: 'I don't know how The Sun got all its information'

Justice Secretary Michael Gove has been questioned over reported comments in The Sun newspaper claiming the Queen backs a UK exit from the EU.

Buckingham Palace complained to the press watchdog on Wednesday about the article, which was headlined "Queen backs Brexit".

