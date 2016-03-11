Media player
Boris Johnson: 'We should strike a trade deal with EU like Canada'
The Mayor of London Boris Johnson has set out what he believes the UK would look like out of the European Union.
In his first speech since announcing he was backing the Vote Leave campaign, he suggested the UK could strike a free trade deal with the EU, similar to Canada's; but David Cameron said those who want an EU exit were promoting a vision that is "too good to be true."
Chief political correspondent John Pienaar reports.
