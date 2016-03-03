Media player
What being in the EU means for our mobile phones
Voters are going to be told throughout the referendum campaign that the European Union affects their everyday lives. But how?
In its series Europe In 10 Objects, the Today programme is exploring the costs and benefits of the EU by looking in detail at objects people encounter in their daily lives.
Chief correspondent Matthew Price looks at what EU regulation means for mobile phones.
03 Mar 2016
