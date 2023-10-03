Do Tories want Nigel Farage to re-join their party?

The former UKIP and Brexit party leader was cheered at a Conservative Party conference fringe event where he danced with Dame Priti Patel.

Former Brexit minister Sir Jacob Rees Mogg said he counted Nigel Farage as a friend and his party should “put down the down carpet” for him.

But current Tory chairman Greg Hands was more sceptical saying Mr Farage had been advocating another party.

On Politics Live, the pair were asked about whether Mr Farage would be welcome to re-join his former party.

