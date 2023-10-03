The home secretary said some coming to the UK were living “parallel lives”, and that it was her job to “be fearless in calling that out".

Suella Braverman added it was her role "to be honest and speak for the majority" of British people, but her comments had been "somewhat mischaracterised".

In a speech last week, she said being gay or a woman should not be enough to qualify for international refugee protection.

Multiculturalism has failed, says Braverman in refugee speech