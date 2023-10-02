The Conservative mayor of the West Midlands has urged the government to stick to its word on HS2, amid reports the second leg of the line to Manchester will be scrapped.

Doubts have been raised about the future of the high-speed rail project, after ministers failed to guarantee it would run from Birmingham to the North West.

Speaking at a fringe event at the Tory party conference, Andy Street said international investors needed certainty over big infrastructure plans.

Rishi Sunak under pressure to announce HS2 decision