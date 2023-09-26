Braverman questions asylum for 'simply being gay or a woman'

Allowing people to claim asylum after travelling through safe countries is "absurd and unsustainable", the UK home secretary has said.

Speaking in Washington, Suella Braverman said "most are simply economic migrants" if they were seeking asylum in Britain coming from countries such as Turkey, Albania, or India.

She has questioned the role of the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, which she said was created in a "completely different time".

Multiculturalism has failed, says Braverman in refugee speech