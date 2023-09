Rishi Sunak said "there are spades in the ground everywhere" for the HS2 rail project.

The prime minister was asked about speculation that the scheme will no longer reach Manchester or London Euston stations as originally planned.

There are reports the scheme will only run between Birmingham Curzon Street and Old Oak Common in west London.

The Conservative Party is to hold its annual conference in Manchester starting this weekend.

