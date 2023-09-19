Starmer challenged on Labour's HS2 rail policy

Sir Keir Starmer says the government should "get on with it" after suggestions that the HS2 rail line may not reach Manchester.

Speaking in Paris, the Labour leader said his party had "always supported it" but there was the risk the government could "fail on yet another infrastructure project".

A Downing Street spokesperson has said that ministers would need to balance the interests of "passengers and taxpayers" after the government refused to guarantee the future of the HS2 rail line between Birmingham and Manchester.

On Monday, shadow minister Nick Thomas-Symonds told the BBC his party would build the project "in full", 24 hours after Labour's campaign co-ordinator Pat McFadden said he needed to see the revised costs before committing to it in the next manifesto.

