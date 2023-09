Labour has called for a "full audit" of UK-China relations, accusing the prime minister of having no clear strategy.

Sir Keir Starmer said the government had failed to support its intelligence agencies and was "desperately playing catch-up".

Rishi Sunak said the Labour leader should reflect on his own record backing Jeremy Corbyn and was putting his own interest ahead of Britain’s.

