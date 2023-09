The new leader of the TUC claims the "real enemies" of the working class do not arrive by small boats, but fly in by private jets and refuse workers' demands for pay rises.

Calling for a "fairer Britain", general secretary Paul Novak called for non-dom tax loopholes to be closed and for higher taxes on the wealthiest 140,000 earners to raise £10bn, as well as a rise in capital gains tax.

BBC coverage of the Trades Union Congress