I've never told anyone to hack a phone - Piers Morgan

Former editor of the Daily Mirror Piers Morgan has been quizzed about phone hacking allegations, while appearing on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

Earlier this year, at a trial in the High Court against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the Duke of Sussex and others alleged their phones were hacked by the newspaper publisher's journalists.

Mirror Group Newspapers has admitted phone hacking took place, but insists blame cannot be pinned on executives because it says the unlawful activity was deliberately concealed by the journalists.

Mr Morgan was editor of the Daily Mirror between 1995 and 2004 and has repeatedly denied involvement in illegal phone hacking.