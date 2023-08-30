Foreign secretary James Cleverly defends China visit
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has defended his visit to China, on behalf of the UK government.
A report by the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee criticised the government's approach to China and said that the Chinese Communist Party posed "a threat to the UK and its interests".
Mr Cleverly told the BBC's China correspondent, Stephen McDonell, that the UK should engage with China over areas of disagreement and work together "where it is in our mutual interest to do so".