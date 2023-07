As Rishi Sunak was questioned at the Infected Blood Inquiry over delays in compensation, families were not impressed with some of his answers.

When pressed on the lack of information, a few shouted "no, no" over the PM's reply.

Later on, his claim that work "continues at pace" to act on the report's findings was met with laughter.

It is thought that 30,000 people in the UK were given contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 80s.

UK contaminated blood inquiry