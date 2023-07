A former adviser to Boris Johnson has joined the House of Lords as its youngest member.

Charlotte Owen, 30, who sits as Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge, was nominated in the former PM's resignation honours list. She was a special adviser in both Mr Johnson's and Liz Truss's Downing Street Policy Unit.

The list, approved nine months after Mr Johnson’s resignation, included 38 honours and seven peerages.

Radio 4: Profile of Charlotte Owen