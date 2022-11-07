Sunak 'pragmatic' about meeting net zero target

The prime minister said he was still committed to achieving a net zero economy but in a "proportionate and pragmatic way” that did not give people more hassle and costs in their lives.

Speaking in Birmingham, Rishi Sunak said he was "cognisant" of inflation levels and did not want to “unnecessarily add costs” to people's bills. It comes amid reports the government is considering ditching some environmental measures.

