The Labour leader celebrated his party's Selby and Ainsty by-election victory with his deputy and new MP Keir Mather .

Sir Keir Starmer said it was a "days of firsts" with his party winning the seat for the first time as he congratulated his namesake Keir Mather's win in the North Yorkshire seat.

He told supporters: "We hear that cry for change".

Labour by-election win a cry for change, says Starmer