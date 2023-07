Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says his party's win in Uxbridge and South Ruislip shows the next general election is not a "done deal".

The PM says: "Westminster's been acting like the next election is a done deal. The Labour Party has been acting like it's a done deal. The people of Uxbridge just told all of them that it's not."

"We've got to double down, stick to our plan and deliver for people," he adds.

