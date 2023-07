Stephen Flynn has said the Conservative-introduced two-child benefit cap has left 250,000 youngsters in poverty.

The SNP Westminster leader asked the prime minister if he "takes comfort" that Labour was not pledging to revoke the policy should the party come to power.

Rishi Sunak told him not to worry as Sir Keir Starmer had never kept a promise he had made.

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer argue about NHS at PMQs