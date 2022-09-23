Labour would not repeat the “unfunded commitments” of Liz Truss’s time as PM as it would damage the economy, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Speaking to former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair, the current party leader addressed the row over his refusal to commit to scrapping the two-child limit on claiming some benefits.

"We have to take the tough decisions," he added.

