Starmer: We would negotiate and settle pay dispute

Sir Keir Starmer says he would be "round the table negotiating" the ongoing pay disputes and would settle them.

Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg, the Labour leader refused to give the exact percentage that he would be willing to agree to if he were prime minister.

The government has offered public sector pay rises of around 6% with four education unions saying this should end their industrial action.

But the British Medical Association (BMA), representing junior doctors, has so far rejected the offer.