Dowden to Rayner: Labour getting in everyone's way

During Prime Minister's Questions, deputy PM Oliver Dowden made the remark that "while Conservatives get Britain moving, Labour are standing in everyone's way".

Mr Dowden made the remarks in his response to a claim by Labour's Angela Rayner that people could not afford their mortgages, rents and bills, and that there had been an increase of 55,000 children without a permanent address since the Conservatives came to power in 2010.Dowden and Rayner clash on child poverty at PMQs