Prime minister Rishi Sunak has responded to the US announcement that it will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine.

President Biden said his decision to give the weapons to Ukraine was a "very difficult decision".

During the war both Russia and Ukraine have used cluster bombs, but they have been banned by more than 120 countries.

The UK is one of a number of countries that had signed up to a convention that prohibits the production or use of cluster munitions and discourages their use.