The Labour leader said people's circumstances should not hold them back and "you don't have to change who you are, just to get on".

Sir Keir Starmer's speech, at MidKent College in Gillingham, focused on education and opportunity as he spoke about delivery, security and opportunity for all.

He promised a Labour government would work to shatter the "class ceiling”, to improve life chances for those from working class backgrounds.

Protesters interrupt Starmer's education speech